Royal Fund Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,961 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 98,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 145.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $131.85 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $107.49 and a 12-month high of $144.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.364 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

