Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 249.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $289.25 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.97 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.06 and its 200 day moving average is $272.17.

