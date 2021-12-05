Royal Fund Management LLC Has $13.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,973,000 after purchasing an additional 255,217 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,893,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,694,000 after purchasing an additional 138,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $163.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

