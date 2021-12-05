Royal Fund Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,912 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $49.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.79. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $200.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

