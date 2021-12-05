Royal Fund Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $156.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.20 and a 12-month high of $168.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.61 and its 200-day moving average is $150.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

