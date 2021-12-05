Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 511 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $159.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $148.51 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

