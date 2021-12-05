Royal Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,396 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 63.5% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $70.00 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

