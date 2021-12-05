Royal Fund Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,980,000.

BATS:HYDB opened at $50.86 on Friday. iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.66.

