Royal Harbor Partners LLC Sells 173 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,904 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.6% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 20.5% in the second quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 1,231 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 173,434 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,983,000 after purchasing an additional 31,396 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,107 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $323.01 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $209.11 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

