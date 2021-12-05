SafeMoon Trading 50.9% Lower This Week (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $881.64 million and approximately $18.45 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 50.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,123.93 or 0.08408744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,077.64 or 1.00069872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00079714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002611 BTC.

About SafeMoon

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.