Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €140.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($156.82) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($138.64) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €128.58 ($146.12).

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €98.66 ($112.11) on Thursday. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($104.95). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €113.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €114.25.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

