Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Stake Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Salisbury Bancorp were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth $219,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $379,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $472,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 122.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 84.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, Director Paul S. Hoffner acquired 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAL stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.82. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

