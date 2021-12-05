Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($148.86) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($163.64) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €172.00 ($195.45) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €157.64 ($179.13).

SU opened at €159.88 ($181.68) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($86.75). The business has a 50 day moving average of €148.94 and a 200-day moving average of €143.52.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

