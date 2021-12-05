Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SBGSY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

