Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SBGSY has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to an outperform rating and set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

