Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SBGSY. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

SBGSY opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

