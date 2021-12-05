Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 423,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,666,000 after acquiring an additional 156,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,473 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period.

SCHE stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

