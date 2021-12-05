Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 658.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,963 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,047,000 after purchasing an additional 754,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,664,000 after purchasing an additional 595,024 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 638,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.53. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

