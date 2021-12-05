Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,224 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $109.07 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $114.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

