Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 32,739 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 263.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EIX opened at $66.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

