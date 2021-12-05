Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 53,891 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $54.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

