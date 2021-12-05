Sciencast Management LP Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sciencast Management LP increased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 101.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Union by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

