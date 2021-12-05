Sciencast Management LP Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. CX Institutional grew its position in AMETEK by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.75.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $139.14 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.96 and a one year high of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.93 and its 200 day moving average is $134.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

In other news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $3,822,259.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,762 shares of company stock worth $22,720,781. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

