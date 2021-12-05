Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 294,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,537,000 after buying an additional 17,957 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 62.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 817.2% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $261.68 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.52 and a twelve month high of $272.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.37 and its 200-day moving average is $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

