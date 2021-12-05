Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000. Keysight Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,373 shares of company stock worth $27,859,238 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $199.23 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.12 and a 12-month high of $201.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.60.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

