Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 25,561 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.27 and a 200 day moving average of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $105.02 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

