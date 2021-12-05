Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 25,561 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MDT opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.27 and a 200 day moving average of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $105.02 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
