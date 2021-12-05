Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after buying an additional 1,710,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,748,000 after purchasing an additional 146,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,100,000 after purchasing an additional 286,196 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,314,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,556,000 after purchasing an additional 300,152 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,633,000 after purchasing an additional 520,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,425,653 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $130.19 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.66 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.18 and a 200 day moving average of $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.