Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,748,000 after acquiring an additional 146,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,100,000 after acquiring an additional 286,196 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,314,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,556,000 after acquiring an additional 300,152 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,633,000 after acquiring an additional 520,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,425,653 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $130.19 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.66 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

