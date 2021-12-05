Scorum Coins 1-Day Volume Tops $1,860.00 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $1,860.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scorum Coins has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can now be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00058606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.95 or 0.08441899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00064183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00083215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,643.28 or 0.98713052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

