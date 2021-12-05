Scotiabank Increases Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$168.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNR. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$121.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities set a C$175.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$148.11.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$164.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$116.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.79. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$168.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$156.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$142.82.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.48 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8299997 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,942,149. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,450,181 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.21, for a total transaction of C$229,435,317.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,927,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,379,711,914.41. Insiders have sold 5,418,434 shares of company stock valued at $863,495,252 in the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

