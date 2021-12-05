Scotiabank Raises Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target to C$65.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.56. Emera has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

