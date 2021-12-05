ScPrime (SCP) Price Reaches $0.72 on Top Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $28.31 million and $36,269.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. In the last week, ScPrime has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00027620 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008176 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000750 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,168,380 coins and its circulating supply is 39,484,769 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.