Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.22 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) will announce sales of $56.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.10 million. Seanergy Maritime posted sales of $21.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 163.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year sales of $146.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $159.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $172.79 million, with estimates ranging from $160.50 million to $185.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seanergy Maritime.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHIP. Maxim Group raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Seanergy Maritime by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 148,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.