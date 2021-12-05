Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Up 26.3% in November

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SGAMY stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. Sega Sammy has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

Sega Sammy Company Profile

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc engages in the amusement and entertainment business. It operates through the following segments: Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, Entertainment Content, and Resort. The Pachislot and Pachinko segment includes the development, manufacture and sale of pachislot and pachinko machines.

