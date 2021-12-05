Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NYSE:SEM opened at $28.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Select Medical has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.72%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 82,021 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after acquiring an additional 978,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

