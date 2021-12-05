SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 160.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SLS. Maxim Group assumed coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of SLS stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.39.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

