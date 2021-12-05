Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Buys 263 Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QEMM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 211.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.84. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $71.18.

