Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Sells 4,085 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after purchasing an additional 261,245 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,053,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTS stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $30.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.