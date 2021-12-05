Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,060 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $12,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 954.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SVC. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

