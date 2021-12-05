Sharder (SS) Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 5th. Sharder has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $51,532.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sharder has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sharder coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00039479 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00217502 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder (SS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

