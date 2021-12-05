Short Interest in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Drops By 21.0%

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 281,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in American National Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in American National Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in American National Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American National Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in American National Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American National Group stock opened at $189.50 on Friday. American National Group has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $195.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.64 and a 200-day moving average of $175.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

