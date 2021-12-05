Short Interest in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Expands By 25.1%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of BNTX opened at $344.06 on Friday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.48. The company has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of -1.25.
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 39.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.54.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
