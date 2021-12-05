Short Interest in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Expands By 25.1%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of BNTX opened at $344.06 on Friday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.48. The company has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of -1.25.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 39.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter worth $524,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BioNTech by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in BioNTech by 8.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 62,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.54.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

