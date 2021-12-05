Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Decreases By 20.2%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,500 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $119.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.90. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $118.44 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
