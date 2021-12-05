Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Decreases By 20.2%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,500 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $119.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.90. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $118.44 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

