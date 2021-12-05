Short Interest in CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Decreases By 20.0%

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 246,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CDHSF opened at $0.85 on Friday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

