Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Rises By 22.8%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,431,400 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 1,980,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,157.0 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.14. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $80.18.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

