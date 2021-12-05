Short Interest in Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) Decreases By 25.0%

Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IBBJ stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $41.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41.

