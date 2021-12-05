Short Interest in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Rises By 19.5%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,040,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 11,750,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.05.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $8,670,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $1,718,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,692,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,743,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 138.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,970 shares in the last quarter. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,300,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,833 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.35. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion and a PE ratio of -43.69. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

