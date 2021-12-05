Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Drops By 22.0%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FNK traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.16. 19,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,456. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.48. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000.

