Short Interest in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Drops By 25.2%

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 9,120,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ FYBR traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $33.81. 917,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,265. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FYBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

