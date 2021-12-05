Short Interest in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Declines By 19.6%

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the October 31st total of 286,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $3.76 on Friday. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $137.16 million, a P/E ratio of 188.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Genasys will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genasys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Genasys in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Genasys in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Genasys in the first quarter worth about $77,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Genasys in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genasys in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.